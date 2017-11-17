Padmavati Vs Fringe | Is this outrage against Sanjay Leela Bhansali film justified?

Protestors across the country are objecting to the release of Padmavati

Sanjay Leela Bhansali film has created controversy once again. Fringe groups across the country are protesting against Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati as they feel the film will distort Indian culture and traditions. They have raised objection to Queen Padmavati shown dancing in the film, while organisations like Karni Sena feels that woman in noble Hindu families never danced in front of a crowd. Some are even protesting against objectionable scene between Alauddin Khilji and Rani Padmavati which Bhansali has already denied.

While organisations in UP have announced 5 crores prize for beheading Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana invoked the nose chopping of 'Surpanakha' in the epic Ramayana and said if the Bollywood film "Padmavati" was not banned and Padukone does not refrain from fanning sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

The question is aren't filmmakers allowed to portray history on screen? Have creative people lost their freedom to express?

Miss Padukone has already been slammed by politicians for saying 'we have regressed as a nation'. But aren't the threats and protests uncalled for when even the Supreme Court of India has said that the filmmakers and writers' freedom to express can't be curbed.

The film is slated to hit theatres on December 1st.