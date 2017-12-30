'Padmavati' to 'Padmavat': CBFC clears Sanjay Leela Bhansali film with a U/A certificate and new title

It's going to be a Happy New Year for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali whose magnum opus 'Padmavati' has been caught in midst of a controversy for the longest time now. His film has got a U/A certificate from Central Board of Film Certification, who has also asked the makers to change the title to 'Padmavat'

CBFC's examining committee meeting held on the 28th of December, decided to give the film a U/A certification along with some modifications and likely change of the film’s title to ‘Padmavat’ basis the attributed material/ creative source. Other key modifications involve those of the disclaimers, pertinently adding one regarding not glorifying the practice of Sati and also relevant modifications in the song Ghoomar to befit the character portrayed. The board has also suggested 26 cuts to the film apart from change in the title and certificate will be issued once the required and agreed modifications are made.

The meet consisted of the regular examining committee members along with the CBFC officials and a special advisory panel in presence of the Chairman Prasoon Joshi.

Considering protests against the film's subject, a special panel consisting of Shri Arvind Singh from Udaipur, Dr.Chandramani Singh and Prof K.K. Singh of the Jaipur University, helped CBFC come to this decision. Earlier, Bhansali had mailed CBFC and requested that a panel of historians/academicians and members of the Rajput community view the film. The Film's final 3D application was submitted on the 28Th of November. The modification details and CBFCs decision regarding this film has been shared with the Producers, Viacom18 and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well, who attended the feedback session post the screening and have agreed to the modifications as per the statement from CBFC.

An official reaction from team 'Padmavati' is still awaited.

Film starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in the lead was initially meant to release on December 1st but after series of protests by fringe groups was stalled. Bhansali even released a video confirming that his film is a tribute to the honour of Queen Padmavati and portrays no interaction between Rani Padmavati and Allaudin Khilji but that didn't help. Karni Sena threatened filmmaker and his lead heroine Deepika Padukone with acts of violence in the past as well.

(With ANI inputs)