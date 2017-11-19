Padmavati row | Twinkle Khanna to Sonam Kapoor: B-Town stands by Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

In the wake of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati being delayed from it's initial release date of December 1, B-Town has come out in support of the filmmaker. The film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in titular roles has been voluntarily delayed post the massive protests and outbursts by several Fringe groups and CBFC's refusal to certify it on grounds of 'incomplete application'.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, in a series of tweets blamed the incident on the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and the government. "Sad that the bullies have prevailed again..." he tweeted.

Sad that bullies have prevailed again. The government’s stance is disappointing but not unexpected. After all what is a film compared to elections? #SDurga #Nude and #Padmavati to begin with. Many more to come... — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 19, 2017

I regret recording a video endorsing IFFI - it was done in good faith for the love of films and much before all this happened. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 19, 2017

I was told by many industry leaders that it was a wise strategy to delay #Padmavati. Truth is that people have resigned themselves to government inaction in the face of such blatant terror. The only advice given is to shut up, retreat and accept these attacks. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 19, 2017

So SLB should show the film to those who threaten to have him beheaded? And get their approval? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 19, 2017

Padmavati has been facing a lot of opposition and unrest against its release for alleged distortion of historical facts and demeaning portrayal of the Rajput culture/women. Even though SLB has cleared the air on the matters of controversy, on several occasions, the protestors have already arrived at the conclusion without even watching the film.

Twinkle Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Kapoor, Gauri Shinde, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Basu, Nikkhil Advani among others have tweeted out in support of the film and Bhansali.

Here's what they have to say:

We r not going to be held ransom by a minuscule group of goons who even threaten murder over a film.its not the voice of the nation.Never forget the majority of the country believes in sanity, and the rule of law #padmavati #SLB @deepikapadukone — Gauri Shinde (@gauris) November 18, 2017

The nation wants to know-Is this 10 cr beheading fee inclusive of GST? https://t.co/sSlKJKmlYt — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 19, 2017

And as far as #Padmavati is concerned I wish it is the biggest hit ever as that would be the befitting rejoinder to all these loony threats! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) November 19, 2017

The row, death threats & public display of violent abuse over the FICTIONAL story of a FICTIONAL queen wud be funny & ironic if it hadn’t been a dangerous sign of how normalised communalism has become in our public consciousness #Padmavati — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) November 18, 2017

Its bizarre!! the whole #Padmavati row is based on just presumptions. protestors have not seen a single frame of the film yet,but they know tht history hs been se tampered! How! — anurag basu (@basuanurag) November 19, 2017

I can understand the desperation!! Karni sena n other protesters wiill face huge existential crisis post the release of #Padmavati so they are trying to juice out maximum. — anurag basu (@basuanurag) November 19, 2017

I’m appalled at the drama that’s unfolding.. it’s ludicrous and I’m so ashamed of some of these Indians.. https://t.co/LMNnewDOKT — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) November 19, 2017

The entire film industry should boycott IFFI in protest against the threats to @deepikapadukone SLB and #Padmavati https://t.co/VckVB5yRJp — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 18, 2017

First they came for...And I did not speak out... For I was not a... Finally they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me... #shameful #PadmavatiFight — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) November 19, 2017