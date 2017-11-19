Essel Group 90 years
Padmavati row | Twinkle Khanna to Sonam Kapoor: B-Town stands by Sanjay Leela Bhansali!

Updated: Nov 19, 2017, 09:33 PM IST, DNA webdesk

The Deepika Padukone starrer film has been delayed voluntarily...

In the wake of the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati being delayed from it's initial release date of December 1, B-Town has come out in support of the filmmaker. The film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in titular roles has been voluntarily delayed post the massive protests and outbursts by several Fringe groups and CBFC's refusal to certify it on grounds of 'incomplete application'.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, in a series of tweets blamed the incident on the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections and the government. "Sad that the bullies have prevailed again..." he tweeted.

Padmavati has been facing a lot of opposition and unrest against its release for alleged distortion of historical facts and demeaning portrayal of the Rajput culture/women. Even though SLB has cleared the air on the matters of controversy, on several occasions, the protestors have already arrived at the conclusion without even watching the film.

Twinkle Khanna, Shabana Azmi, Sonam Kapoor, Gauri Shinde, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Basu, Nikkhil Advani among others have tweeted out in support of the film and Bhansali.

Here's what they have to say:

