Padmavati row| Supreme Court 'will consider the plea' to delete objectionable scenes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

In midst of Karni Sena's numerous threats of violence and their leader Mahipal Singh Makrana has went a step ahead and invoked the nose chopping of 'Surpanakha' in the epic Ramayana and said if the Bollywood film "Padmavati" was not banned and Padukone does not refrain from fanning sentiments with her provocative language, the Rajputs will not lag behind in acting.

Mumbai police has beefed up the security for Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the Supreme Court has already said that filmmakers should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech and expression and that can't be curbed.

But this is not enough, a lawyer has filed a petition in Supreme Court against Padmavati asking for deletion of objectionable scenes. SC has said that they will consider the plea.

A lawyer filed a petition in Supreme Court against #Padmavati, seeking deletion of objectionable scenes. Court said "will consider the plea" pic.twitter.com/pPV8cFTeew — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2017

Not just Padmavati, SC also rejected the petition to stop the release of 'An Insignificant Man' based on Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. The film will be screened in cinema halls on Friday as scheduled. While Sanjay Leela Bhansali film is set to hit December 1st and SRKS has called for a country-wide bandh on the day of film's release.

In January this year, the SRKS had attacked the sets of the movie in Jaipur and even slapped Bhansali. Padukone had on Tuesday hit out against those protesting the release of 'Padmavati' and reportedly said that "we've regressed as a nation".