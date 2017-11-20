Padmavati row: Supreme Court rejects PIL to ban the film, FIR to be filed against Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Varanasi

The controversies surrounding Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati refuse to die down. The release of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, has already been delayed voluntarily, the demands of several fringe croups to ban the film's release continue to be on the rise.

Even as the Supreme Court has rejected a PIL to put ban on Padmavati, there is no end to troubles for the controversial film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A Varanasi Court has now directed the local police to register an FIR against Bhansali.

On a PIL filed by one Kamlesh Chandra, the additional Civil Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court-6 in Varanasi has directed the city police to lodge a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Sctions 295 A, 502, 505 of the IPC.

The petitioner had pleaded the court to put a ban on the film and initiate action against the filmmaker for depicting the character of Rani Padmavati in poor light which has hurt the sentiments of Indians. Admitting the PIL, the ACJM-6 Court has issued summons to Bhansali and ordered Varanasi Police to register an FIR against him.