Padmavati row | Shyam Benegal says this is being done to consolidate Rajput votes

In midst of controversy, makers of Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh starrer Padmavati have shifted the release date of the film.

Bollywood bigwigs like Salman Khan, Twinkle Khanna and many others have out in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali. And now veteran filmmaker Shyam Benegal has also commented on the fishy behaviour of The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and some section of politicians.

Benegal has been a part of the committee for reforming the censor board’s working and isn't pleased with their functioning this time around. “I must say the CBFC is behaving very strangely in the matter of Padmavati. If the film did not carry a disclaimer it could easily be corrected. Why send the film back? Again it seems very suspicious,” said Benegal.

The filmmaker even questioned protestors creating hurdles in the release of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Shyam Benegal said, "Yet there are hordes of people objecting to its content. Does that make any sense?I can’t understand how the protest has spread across the nation when hardly anyone has seen the film. How can the protest against a film become so rampant when no one has seen the film, no one knows the content."

The filmmaker has made films like Ankur, Nishant and Manthan slamming the evils of the society and is aware of of political pressure on films. Without mincing his words, Benegal said, This is being done to consolidate the Rajput vote. Now, you must understand that the Rajput community is not one homogenized community across the country."

“The Rajputs of Rajasthan possess a different mindset and cultural inclination as compared with the Rajputs in other parts of India. And even those Rajputs in different regions outside Rajasthan are diverse in their outlook.By raking up the ‘Padmavati’ non-issue, the Karni Sena hopes to homogenize the Rajput country across the country, unite them over an utterly irrelevant crisis. Sadly their ploy seems to be working. If I am from a particular caste and you tell me my cultural heritage is threatened I will naturally react against the threat,” he added.

Even southern star Prakash Raj lent his support to Padmavati and wrote on Twitter asking, " One announced five crores. Now a party spokesperson announces ten crores reward for those who behead an actor and a director. There seems to be a loads of money to gift post demonetisation... but that doesn't include GST. #justasking"

(With Agency inputs)