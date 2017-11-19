Padmavati row | Rs 1 crore reward to anyone who burns Deepika Padukone alive: All-India Kshatriya Mahasabha

After Kshatriya Samaj announcing a reward of Rs 5 crore on beheading Deepika Padukone, the All-India Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM) has also put a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone burning the Bollywood actress alive.

After burning effigies of film Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone in Bareilly, ABKM President Bhuvneshwar Singh has announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone forcing Deepika Padukone to perform ‘Jauhar’ (burning herself alive in fire).

The ABKM President said that the Cocktail actress Deepika should realize how it feels when Rani Padmavati had performed Jauhar (burning alive in fire) to save her modesty. “Deepika would know the real character of Rani Padmavati when she is burnt alive. We will give Rs 1 crore to anyone forcing her to do so,” announced Singh.

Earlier, Kshatriya Samaj had announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for beheading Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. The police have registered a case against Kshatriya Samaj activist Thakur Abhishek Som for announcing the reward.

Meanwhile, amidst the growing controversy about the release of the film as well as the CBFC refusing to certify the film on grounds of 'incomplete application', the makers of Padmavati have voluntarily delayed the release of the film. Earlier, the Bhansali directorial was to hit the theatres on December 1, but the new release date hasn't been announced yet.