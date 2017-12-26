Padmavati row | Royal family of Udaipur is apprehensive about being part of examining committee

Trouble Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavati doesn't seem to end. Latest being, Royals of Udaipur, Vishvaraj Singh, has expressed reservation about being a part of the committee which aims to examine matters relating to the controversial aspects of the film.

Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief, Prasoon Joshi had invited him to be a part of the proposed committee to assist it in the process of certifying Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus. In a letter dated December 22, Singh said he would be happy to meet Joshi but also stated, 'I have very strong reservations about seeing the film as to my mind it will open a Pandora's box of new and pointless discussions. Owing to the manner in which the film's production has progressed from its very inception and seeing to how related matters have developed, I would insist on a formal clarification of the points raised by me before I make a decision regarding being on the Committee.'

Singh further termed the film as 'an embodiment of unprofessional and unethical style of functioning.''I cannot help but observe that all this extra effort is going into presenting a product that has been discredited and one that from the very beginning only exemplifies an unprofessional and unethical style of functioning,'Singh wrote while concluding the letter. As per reports, Singh had earlier written to the CBFC for clarifications on certain matters of the film.

The much awaited film of 2017 has ended up being the most controversial film of the year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus which was meant to release on December 1 has been stalled. Recently, lead actor Shahid Kapoor gave us hope about the film's release date being announced soon. At the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards 2018, Shahid said, "I am sure we will have clarity by the end of this year about when the film is releasing. But we want it to release as soon as possible".