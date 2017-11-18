Padmavati row: Ranveer Singh breaks silence, says 'I stand by the film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali'

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati has been caught up in the middle of a huge controversy. While some Fringe outfits have issued death threats against Deepika, SLB and the cast of the film, others are protesting against the film's release alleging distortion of facts by the filmmaker under the guise of creative liberty.

This isn't the first time that Ranveer's film is facing an opposition before release. Earlier, Ranveer and Deepika's first collaboration with SLB, Goliyon Ki Rasleela-Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani too had faced some issues before their release but nothing matches the scale of outbursts against Padmavati's release. While Deepika has maintained that she has full faith in the juridical system of the country, Ranveer has come out in support of the film and SLB as well.

In a conversation with the Hindustan Times, Ranveer said, "I am 200 per cent with the film and I stand by it as well as Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I also stand by his vision for the film. He had a vision and has done everything to realise it. Vis-à-vis the film, I can just request the audience and everybody else who have concerns about it to wait and watch the film. One shouldn’t doubt Sanjay sir; he is a magnificent film-maker and has tremendous respect for Indian culture and an enormous respect for Indian heritage and he will never intentionally hurt sentiments or do anything wrong. He is a good man with good intentions. He wanted to make a film that the entire country can be proud of. So, to see all of this happening is really sad. I feel bad for a man whose efforts and good intentions have been kept aside. I just want to meet him and give him a hug.”