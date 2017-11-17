'Padmavati' Row | Mumbai Police issues stern warning for those trying to be 'adventurous'

Amidst growing controversy over the release of Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor starrer Padmavati, Mumbai Police released a statement saying they will not interfere with protests conducted in a democratic manner, but they will also not spare those who try to be 'adventurous.'

Shri Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) has been stirring up a storm regarding the alleged distorted representation of legendary Rajput Queen Padmavati. On Thursday, Karni Sena leader Mahipal Singh Makrana threatened Deepika Padukone by saying that if she did not refrain from " inciting public sentiments," physical harm might befall her.

The Rajput community outfit protested outside director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office in Juhu on Saturday. Amidst these protests and threats, Mumbai police have already beefed up the security for the filmmaker and Deepika Padukone.

On Friday, issuing a statement on the matter Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) said, "Mumbai Police does not interfere with a protest which is conducted in a democratic manner. Any individual or group which attempts to be adventurous will be dealt sternly and will face strict legal action. We are committed to provide security to everyone individually or collectively and have taken adequate measures for the protection of individuals who have received threats. We assure them that we will not allow miscreants to create any problem and they can indulge in their routine activities without any fear."

Organisations like the SRKS have been protesting against the release of the film, claiming that it distorts history and hurts sentiments. The SRKS has called for a country-wide bandh on December 1, the day the film is slated to be released. In January this year, the SRKS had attacked the sets of the movie in Jaipur and even slapped Bhansali.

Padukone had on Tuesday hit out against those protesting the release of Padmavati and reportedly said that "we've regressed as a nation".