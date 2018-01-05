Padmavati row | Karni Sena demands resignation of Prasoon Joshi, Smriti Irani, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena on Friday asserted that they will continue their protest against 'Padmavati' movie and demanded the resignation of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasoon Joshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore."Protest against Padmavati will continue across India and during the demonstration we will burn the effigies of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chief Prasson Joshi. We also demand his resignation," said Karni Sena leader Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi during a press conference.Gogamedi added, "Rathore should resigned as he was born in the land from where Queen Padmavati belonged and urged him to stand with them in the ongoing protests against the movie."Demanding the film to be banned across the country, Gogamedi also questioned the permission given to Sanjay Leela Bhansali to screen the film in UK.Earlier, Gogamedi had threatened to vandalise all the cinema halls showcasing Padmavati.The CBFC had late last month, suggested few modifications in the controversial movie 'Padmavati', which include changing of the film's title to 'Padmavat', after which it would be given a UA certificate.