Padmavati row: Is THIS the real reason why Kangana Ranaut refused to come out in support of Deepika Padukone?

At a time when a number of Bollywood celebs have come out to support Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati and condemned the death threats given to its lead actress Deepika Padukone as well as SLB, Kangana Ranaut has refused to do the same. Soon after the Rajput Karni Sena issued death threats to SLB and Deepika, the makers decided to make a petition for the safety of the actress and a number of B-Town celebs initiated their signatures for the same as well.

Among those who've come out in support of the film and the actress by signing the petition are Bollywood big-wigs like Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma. But when Kangana was requested to sign the petition, she refused to do so, suggests a MidDay report. A leading web portal also stated, "“Kangana refused point-blank. She said an outright no to signing the Deepika Bachao petition, much to Shabana’s shock and annoyance.”

While speculations about Kangana's denial to support Deepika and the film are rife, latest reports suggest that there are several reasons for her aforementioned action. Some personal and professional reasons seem to be at work here.

Reportedly, Kangana isn't a close friend of Deepika. Moreover, when Kangana was fighting her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan, nobody from the industry had come out in her support. Apparently, Kangana and Deepika have been sharing cold vibes ever since DP won an award for Happy New Year and she dedicated it to Kangs for her act in Queen. This didn't go down well with Kangs who felt that instead of going public about it, DP could have appreciated her directly in person.

Meanwhile, Kangana is currently shooting for Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which is also a historical drama based on the life of Rani Laxmibai. Given that the film is to release soon, Kangana doesn't want to invite any kind of attention that is uncalled for. Some reports say that the makers of Manikarnika have also asked her to keep mum on the ongoing Padmavati controversy, lest it creates a problem for the release of Manikarnika.

And by the way, did you know that Manikarnika also marks the debut of Deepika's ex boyfriend Nihar Pandya?