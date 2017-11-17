Padmavati row | Fringe group in Bhopal threatens to file a case of treason against Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Essel Group 90 years
Outrage among people against the release of Padmavati reaches Bhopal

Even after the Supreme Court of India said that the freedom of expression of filmmakers and writers can't be curbed, protests against Padmavati are getting more intense with each passing day.

Latest being a fringe group in Madhya Pradesh, 'Sanskriti Bachao Manch' performed a havan against director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the lead actress Deepika Padukone in Bhopal. They threaten to blacken his face if he comes to their city and even file a case of treason against him.

While in Rajasthan, protestors have gathered outside Chittorgarh Fort to barred the entry of public inside to protest against the release of Padmavati. Members of Sarv Samaj Protest Committiee plan to sit outside Padan Pol in a peaceful protest from 10am-6pm in the evening to campaign for stoping the release of the film which they claim is distorting historical facts.Apparantely this is the first time that the fort has been close like this post Independence.

Meanwhile Mumbai police has beefed up the security of Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well.

Padmavati is scheduled to release on December 1.

