Padmavati row: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi watches the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film ahead of the board members!

Will this bring an end to the ongoing controversy about the release of the film?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been embroiled in a number of controversies ever since it's inception. The film which stars Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in titular roles is slated to release on December 1 but a few religious groups have demanded a stay on the release of the film alleging that the movie has misrepresented history.

Some Rajput communities have also objected to its release citing an alleged dream sequence between Ranveer and Deepika in the film. Bhansali has already clarified on multiple occasions and officially as well, that there's no such scene in the film and that the courage and honour of Queen Padmini has been upheld in the film.

Amidst the ongoing controversy, looks like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has finally taken matters in its hands to decide whether the contents of the film can offend any cultural or religious groups. As per a report on BollywoodHungama, even before the Censor Board members, the CBFC Chief Prasoon Joshi has already watched the film.

Reportedly, he had a special screening of Padmavati for himself on Monday afternoon. The BH report quoted a source as saying, "Prasoon Joshi ji saw Padmavati and from what we are told, he found nothing objectionable in the content. Now the Censor Board members will view the film. We expect the film to sail through without any cuts.”