Padmavati row: CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi hits out over private screening, says makers trying to subvert the process

Amid ongoing row over Padmavati, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairman Prasoon Joshi on Saturday expressed disappointment over a select screening of the film without CBFC having seen or certified it.

"Disappointing that the film 'Padmavati' is being screened for the media and getting reviewed on national channels without CBFC having seen or certified the film," Joshi told ANI.

Stating that the move compromises the role of systems and balances that are a part of a functioning industry, he said, "Its myopic to treat the certification process haphazardly to suit convenience. On the one hand, holding the CBFC responsible and pressurizing to accelerate the process, and on the other hand, attempting to subvert the very process, sets an opportunistic precedent."

Joshi also said that the film's application came this week for review. "The makers know and should admit that the paperwork is not complete. The very disclaimer whether the film is a work of fiction or a historical was left blank and not stated," he said.

On Friday, the CBFC had sent 'Padmavati' back to the makers as the application for the certification was 'incomplete'.

The film features Deepika Padukone in the title role of Rani Padmavati, with Shahid Kapoor as Maharawal Ratan Singh and Ranveer Singh as Sultan Alauddin Khilji.

Bhansali has been under attack from the group since he started shooting for the movie. The set of the movie was vandalised twice - in Jaipur and Kolhapur - and the director was roughed up by Karni Sena members in Jaipur in January.

The Supreme Court had recently refused to entertain a plea seeking a stay on the release of Padmavati, saying the Censor Board was yet to certify the movie.

Bhansali, through a video statement, has sought to clear the air surrounding the film, saying he was careful in depicting the "Rajput honour and dignity" in the film.

(With ANI inputs)