Padmavati row: Aamir Khan to Shah Rukh Khan reach out to Deepika Padukone post the threats issued against her

Deepika Padukone’s period magnum opus Padmavati has had a rough run. The makers have voluntarily decided to not release the film, as per their original plan. The film, which was earlier supposed to hit screens, next Friday (December 1) has been pushed ahead. The new release date will be announced soon.

Following threats from various fringe groups, the security for the whole Padmavati team — mainly director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his lead heroine Deepika — has been amped up. But the controversy has brought the whole industry together. Everyone has voiced their support, in unison, for the SLB directorial and the star cast.

While Twitter was abuzz with supportive messages from fans and followers, industry insiders, too, pledged their support. Many reached out to Deepika and checked on her well-being. One of them was Aamir Khan. Says a source, “The moment Aamir read the news, he immediately called up Deepika to check on her. He was extremely concerned about her. Aamir and Deepika had a long conversation about the whole scenario and he assured her of being there for her if needed.”

Aamir was not the only one. Adds our source, “Deepika’s other co-stars including Shah Rukh Khan also called Deepika. Everyone has expressed concern. Deepika, on the other hand, is maintaining an extremely strong stand.” Apart from B-Towners, DP’s xXx: Return of Xander Cage co-star Ruby Rose, too, tweeted in support of the actress.