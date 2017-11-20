'Padmavati' release is deferred

As protests escalated in different parts of the country on Sunday against Padmavati, the film's producers announced they have voluntarily deferred its release, which was slated for December 1.

DNA had reported that the film's December release could be delayed owing to a backlog of films awaiting certification at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

This is the second time that the film has missed its release date (the first was on November 17).

"We are a responsible, law-abiding corporate citizen and have the highest respect and regard for the law of the land and all our institutions and statutory bodies including the Central Board of Film Certification," Padmavati producers Viacom18 said in a statement.

It added that the revised date will be announced in due course, after required clearances are obtained for a release.

On Saturday, CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi had lashed out at the film's makers for screening the film for media channels even before obtaining the board's certification.

No end to protests

Protests continued at several places on Sunday over Padmavati's release. Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "We won't let 'Padmavati' film's release in Uttar Pradesh unless and until objectionable scenes are removed."

Members of Akhand Rashtrawadi Party staged a demonstration in Lucknow, saying they have filed a PIL in the Delhi High Court against the film.

Rajput groups, members of the Congress and Bajrang Dal protested outside Chittorgarh Fort in Rajasthan.

On Friday, protesters had blocked the entry to the fort. The neighbouring Kumbhalgarh fort, too, saw protests.

After Kshatriya Samaj offered Rs 5 crore for beheading Deepika Padukone, the lead actor of the movie, another organisation, the All-India Kshatriya Mahasabha (ABKM), in Lucknow has announced a reward of Rs1 crore to anyone who will burn actor Deepika Padukone alive.

Suraj Pal Amu, Haryana BJP's chief media coordinator, also lent support to the groups saying, he wants to congratulate Meerut youth for announcing Rs5 crore bounty for beheading Deepika and film's director Sanjayleela Bhansali. "We will reward the ones beheading them, with Rs 10 crore and also take care of their family's needs," he announced.

On Sunday, members of the Akhil Bharatiya Kshatriya Mahasabha staged a protest in Delhi against the film's release.

Two state governments, of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, have raised objections to the December 1 release.

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has written to Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, saying the release should be put on hold, the UP government has also written to the ministry, seeking that the film's release be deferred as there are law and order concerns ahead of civic polls in the state.

The film has also turned into a political slugfest of sorts, with the ruling BJP asking the Election Commission to postpone its release till the state polls are over next month.

The opposition Congress has also said that if there is any distortion of history in 'Padmavati', its release should be withheld.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Uttar Pradesh issued a warning while the Bajrang Dal organised protests and burned posters of the film in Gonda.

On Sunday, actor Shabana Azmi came out strongly against the governments of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat over their requests to delay the release of the film, and the CBFC which had cited gaps in the papers submitted for certification.

Rajput groups, who started the protests, said the film's makers distorted history by manufacturing romance between Chittor's legendary queen Padmini and the 13th century Delhi sultan Alauddin Khilji.