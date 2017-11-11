'Padmavati' makers ready to screen the film for anyone post CBFC's green signal!

The film has been dragged into a lot of controversies, with some Rajput communities even demanding a ban on its release...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmavati has been mired into a lot of controversies ever since its inception. The main cause is said to be an alleged dream sequence between Deepika Padukone (who play Queen Padmini) and Ranveer Singh (who essays Alauddin Khilji). Though, the makers including Bhansali himself have repeatedly clarified that there's no such dream sequence or any scene between Deepika and Ranveer in the film, several Rajput groups have been demanding a ban on its release.

Now, the COO of Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, Ajit Andhare told IANS that they are ready to screen the film for anyone who has any objections to the film, post the approval of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Andhare was quoted as saying, "We are screening the film to CBFC as per established procedure and convention followed in the industry. Once a censor certificate is obtained, we do not have any reservations with screening the film to quell any doubts that are being cast on the film, although such practice is without a precedent." Apparently, even the Rajasthan government is planning to set up a committee to watch the film before its release.

About the alleged dream sequence, Andhare once again clarified, "We have already clarified that all anxieties about the alleged depiction are unfounded. Sanjay has personally assured in a video that the film celebrates the Queen and Rajput valour, dignity and traditions. Contrary to perception, the film celebrates the classic legend of Padmavati and no creative liberty of the kind alleged has been taken," added the report.