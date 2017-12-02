Padmavati: Deepika Padukone gets candid about her most memorable moment on the sets

Deepika Padukone received tremendous applause for her royal avatar in Padmavati that symbolizes the valour and fierce avatar of the Rajputani Queen. Even the posters of the film are termed powerful as the visual represents the fearless and strong persona of Rani Padmini. From the trailer, the very glimpse into the climax sequence has left the audience waiting with batted breath to witness the chilling sequence.

Describing the posters as extraordinary, Deepika Padukone who is seen delivering an effortless performance as Padmavati, said, "The posters are extraordinary. 'Chilling' is the word I think. It is my own special moment as an actor. I cannot say much about the moments in the film. But whatever little that we are seeing is for me some of the most memorable moments of my life on a film set. In my opinion, Padmavati, especially in 3D will be an experiencing worth savouring. It is much more than just a film."

The trailer of the film depicts the beauty and enigma of Padmavati that calls for a conflict between Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji.While an image could create such curiosity, it is intriguing to witness the grandeur the scene would put forth. While there has been immense anticipation across the quarters to watch the royal Rajputani queen Padmavati, the film has been mired into a lot of controversies owing to the mass protests by several fringe groups.

These groups demand a ban on the release of the film alleging that it distorts history and misrepresents the Rajputs on screen. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on December 1, but has been delayed voluntarily by the makers who're now awaiting clearance from the CBFC.