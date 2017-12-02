Trending#

Cyclone Ockhi

UP civic polls 2017

Narendra Modi

Padmavati

Bigg Boss 11

  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bollywood
 

  
  

  
  
  
  








Padmavati: Deepika Padukone gets candid about her most memorable moment on the sets

Deepika Padukone as Padmavati


 



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Share

   
    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
  
   
   
   

   
  

    
Written By

    
  
      

  
  Saturday 2 December 2017 20:44 IST
 

   
   
   


Must read



        
  
  
          
  
  
  
  
  
  
  


   


   
  
   
   

   
Deepika Padukone received tremendous applause for her royal avatar in Padmavati that symbolizes the valour and fierce avatar of the Rajputani Queen. Even the posters of the film are termed powerful as the visual represents the fearless and strong persona of Rani Padmini. From the trailer, the very glimpse into the climax sequence has left the audience waiting with batted breath to witness the chilling sequence.

 
  
 
Describing the posters as extraordinary, Deepika Padukone who is seen delivering an effortless performance as Padmavati, said, "The posters are extraordinary. 'Chilling' is the word I think. It is my own special moment as an actor. I cannot say much about the moments in the film. But whatever little that we are seeing is for me some of the most memorable moments of my life on a film set. In my opinion, Padmavati, especially in 3D will be an experiencing worth savouring. It is much more than just a film."

 
  
 
The trailer of the film depicts the beauty and enigma of Padmavati that calls for a conflict between Raja Rawal Ratan Singh and Alauddin Khilji.While an image could create such curiosity, it is intriguing to witness the grandeur the scene would put forth. While there has been immense anticipation across the quarters to watch the royal Rajputani queen Padmavati, the film has been mired into a lot of controversies owing to the mass protests by several fringe groups. 

 
  
 
These groups demand a ban on the release of the film alleging that it distorts history and misrepresents the Rajputs on screen. The film was earlier slated to hit the theatres on December 1, but has been delayed voluntarily by the makers who're now awaiting clearance from the CBFC. 

 
 


    
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   
    • 
   

  
   


  
Join the discussion










   
 
   
   

   




       




Next story








 




 




 

   














Next Story