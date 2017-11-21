'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone backs out from Global Entrepreneurship Summit to be attended by PM Modi

In midst of Padmavati protests and Sanjay Leela Bhansali film release being postponed, Deepika Padukone has now pulled out of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES). The actress was invited to be a part of the event which will be inaugurated by the US President Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28 November.

A senior official of the Telangana government told news agencies that Deepika has declined to attend the event. Miss Padukone who did a movie in the west with Vin Diesel was expected to speak at a session on ‘Hollywood to Nollywood to Bollywood: The Path to Moviemaking’ on 29 November.

Jayesh Ranjan, Secretary, Information Technology, Government of Telangana said, "Earlier Deepika Padukona was expected to be in that session but now she has declined." He, however, said the reason for her decision is not known. Although the final list of speakers is yet to be announced because of the last minute changes.

Meanwhile trouble for Padmavati doesn't seem to be getting over anytime soon. The release of the film starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in titular roles, has already been delayed voluntarily, the demands of several fringe croups to ban the film's release continue to be on the rise. Even as the Supreme Court has rejected a PIL to put ban on Padmavati, there is no end to troubles for the controversial film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. A Varanasi Court has directed the local police to register an FIR against Bhansali. On a PIL filed by one Kamlesh Chandra, the additional Civil Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Court-6 in Varanasi has directed the city police to lodge a case against Sanjay Leela Bhansali under Sctions 295 A, 502, 505 of the IPC. The petitioner had pleaded the court to put a ban on the film and initiate action against the filmmaker for depicting the character of Rani Padmavati in poor light which has hurt the sentiments of Indians. Admitting the PIL, the ACJM-6 Court has issued summons to Bhansali and ordered Varanasi Police to register an FIR against him.

(With Agency Inputs)