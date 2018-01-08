Padmavat Vs PadMan clash on 25th January, to avoid clash Sidharth Malhotra film 'Aiyaary' shifted to THIS date

With Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavat finally getting a release date, the Bollywood calender for the year 2018 appears to have gone for a toss.

Akshay Kumar's PadMan will now clash with Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor & Ranveer Singh 'Padmavat' on January 25th 2018, the makers of Aiyaary have made a smart move and already shifted the release date.

Neeraj Pandey's film starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh was initially meant to hit theatres on January 26th, a day after R Balki's fiilm. With the Republic Day weekend being too crowded with two big films releasing that day, Aiyaary will now release on February 9.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Twitter and wrote, " It's Official! Aiyaary shifted to 9th February 2018. Neeraj Pandey directs..."

While the star cast has been busy promoting the film and was also seen on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 11 last weekend, they will have to wait a little longer for their film to hit screens.

Avoiding a clash with two big films, Aiyaary will now end up releasing on the same date as Anushka Sharma's home production 'Pari', which will be Mrs Virat Kohli's first film release post her marriage.