PadMan new poster | Sonam Kapoor is happy to choose Akshay Kumar as her hero

Akshay Kumar doesn't need a cape to become the superhero of masses. He fought against the age-old tradition of open defecation with humour in 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' and now with his 'mad' ways he is all set to become famous as PadMan on the big screen.

A fresh poster of R Balki film is out, where Khiladi Kumar can be seen enjoying the cotton all around him for the making of low cost sanitary pads. He called him a superhero before and now with a grin on his face, Akshay tweeted, " only mad become famous'

The film is a biopic and based on the life of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the man who invented low-cost sanitary pads and fought for women's basic right for menstrual hygiene.

Although the female cast is missing in the poster, this R Balki film also stars Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte in the lead. Sonam Kapoor is proud of being a part of the film with a mission and wrote on Twitter, " The best thing I did was to choose the right heroes."

Inspired by the story in Mrs Funnybones' last book, the film also marks the debut of his wife Twinkle Khanna as a producer. Recently, Arunachalam Muruganantham, tweeted about Akshay and expressed his happiness about Akshay portraying his story in Padman.

@akshaykumar ji is the first super star in the world to talk about menstrual hygiene and taboos surround it. I’m happy that he is portraying my story as #Padman @mrsfunnybones @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm pic.twitter.com/vrNYtEeEIc — A Muruganantham (@murugaofficial) December 3, 2017

I'm more than glad to portray the reel #Padman and bring your amazingly inspiring story to life. Hope we manage to spark a change and start a conversation. Period. https://t.co/jdTaq7VW3J — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 3, 2017

PadMan is all set to release on Republic Day 2018 and will clash with Neeraj Pandey's 'Aiyaary' and Kamal Haasan's 'Vishwaroopam 2'