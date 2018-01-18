Padmaavat | Karni Sena members attack a cinema hall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur!

Just when we thought that the Supreme Court has come to the rescue of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus - Padmaavat, and lifted the ban on the film in the states of Rajasthan, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the members of Karni Sena are back with their continued protests against the release of the film. Not only have they called for a 'janta curfew' and urged the masses not to watch the film.

Looks like the call for the janta curfew and repeated threats weren't enough as once again some members of the Karni Sena allegedly attacked and vandalised a cinema hall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. As per ANI's tweet, protesters vandalized a cinema hall in Muzaffarpur, and continued protesting against the SLB film.

Karni Sena workers allegedly vandalize a cinema hall in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. #Padmaavat — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2018

Recently, members of the Karni Sena had also attacked a school in Madhya Pradesh after the students performed on the Ghoomar song in their Annual Function. Day by day, the hooliganism of the protesters are reaching new heights. Be it a school or a cinema hall, the Karni Sena is not leaving any moment to display their angst and protests against the film and the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor starrer film is all set to release on January 25 this year.