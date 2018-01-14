Trending#

Padmaavat | Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur wants the film to be screened in theatres

  Sunday 14 January 2018
 


  



   
  
   
   

   
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has said the state does not intend to ban Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Padmaavat' if there is nothing controversial in it."I had said earlier that I respect art. As far as Padmaavat is concerned, Himachal government doesn't intend to ban it in the state. If there's nothing controversial in it, we have no objection in releasing it here. I want the film to be screened in theatres", Thakur told ANI.

 
On the other hand, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said that despite the clearance from Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), 'Padmaavat' will not be released in the state.Gujarat is the second Indian state after Rajasthan to have banned the screening of the controversial flick.Other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, which had indicated that the film will not be allowed to be released in November -- are yet to announce their final decisions.

 
The magnum opus, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a 13th century Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmaavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly the Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

 
