Oonchi Hai Building 2.0: This 'Judwaa 2' track is all about Varun-Jacqueline-Taapsee's hot bods and killer moves!

Despite an extra dose of oomph and hotness quotient, the song doesn't come even close to the original...

The makers of Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu starrer Judwaa 2 have just dropped the song Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 from the film and we're not very impressed. This track is also a rehashed version of the song Oonchi Hai Building from the original Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha starrer Judwaa. Despite an extra dose of oomph and hotness quotient, Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 does little to impress us.

The recreated version of the song in Judwaa 2 begins with flashes of the incredibly hot bods of the lead cast, viz., Jacky's long and sexy legs, Taapsee's perfect beach body and Varun's killer 8 pack abs (take a moment to let that sink in ladies!). The remaining song has Varun's judwaa avatars (Prem and Raja) matching steps with their respective love interests.

While Varun-Jacqueline-Taapsee totally nail their dance steps and slay it with their expressions, what lets us down is the rehashed composition of the song. The additional tunes and drama that have been added, do little to give the much needed high to the composition. We're not sure whether fans of the original track will love Oonchi Hai Building 2.0 as much but the younger generation may like this version as well.

Neha Kakkar joins Anu Malik in singing Oonchi Hai Building 2.0. Dev Kohli has mostly retained the original lyrics of the song with minor changes here and there while Sandeep Shirodkar has co-composed this version of the song with Anu Malik.

Watch the song right here: