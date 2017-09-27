OMG! Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol's London outing goes viral

The rumours of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia's alleged affair has been doing the rounds since more than two decades now. Even after the two stopped doing movies together after 1991 release 'Gunaah', a lot has been written about their guarded relationship in the media.

But now a video of the two catching up in London has gone viral which shows the superstars indulging in a little PDA. The video which was shot in London last month has Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia sitting on a bench holding hands. Dimple Kapadia is seen smoking, while Sunny Deol is sitting alongside her. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the Dimple and Sunny were spotted at a bus stop by a fan, who shot them and uploaded the video on YouTube, last month. The news daily even reported that Sunny had especially travelled to London to spend some quality time with Dimple.

Check the video here:

