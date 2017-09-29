Oh no! Shahid Kapoor gets injured once again while shooting for 'Padmavati'

The actor ended up injuring his ankle again while shooting some action scenes for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film...

The latest piece of news from the sets of Padmavati doesn't seem good. Word has it that Shahid Kapoor, who plays Maharawal Ratan Singh in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, got his ankle injured once again whuile shooting for some action sequences for the film.

A report on MidDay suggests that Shahid's ankle injury has resurfaced and this time it's pretty bad. The actor had earlier suffered a ligament tear in July. The crew is now in the final leg of its shoot. The tabloid quoted a unit person as saying, "Shahid had to perform a few stunts. It has taken a toll on him and his ankles are swollen" adding that Shahid was finding it difficult to complete some scenes at a stretch because of the pain.

The source was further quoted as saying, "This, in turn, aggravated his injury.The unit is racing against time to meet the deadline. It is impossible to halt the shoot at this stage. He has almost 10 days of shoot left.” This leave almost no scope for the actor t take a break in order to recover.

We wish the actor a speedy recovery!