Oh NO! Ranveer Singh gets INJURED on the sets of 'Padmavati'

Looks like Sanjay Leela Bhansali's most ambitious project Padmavati has more troubles in store. The latest one to join the already existing ones is the injury of Ranveer Singh of the sets of the film.

Ranveer plays the character of Raja Rawal Ratan Singh in Padmavati. The actor got injured in a minor accident while shooting the climax on the sets of the film. A report on BollywoodLife suggests that Ranveer's head got hit badly and started bleeding. He was rushed to the hospital but being the committed professional that he is, Ranveer continued the shoot after coming back from the hospital.

The report quoted a source as saying, "Ranveer hurt himself on the head while shooting for the film during a particular take but he was so engrossed in the performance that he did not realise it till cut was called. It’s only after he started bleeding profusely from the head after cut was called did everyone realise that he was hurt badly. Ranveer received the initial first aid on the sets and was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital for treatment. He completed the basic treatment and returned to the film’s set to complete his portions of the shoot. Rather than let his injury slow him down or impact the shoot, Ranveer completed the day’s work. He had to get the wound stitched too. Rarely do you see a star with such dedication and commitment.”

Padmavati also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor in the leads. The movie has already been facing a lot of troubles due to the objections of Rajput Karni Sena. The sets of the film have previously been vandalised in Rajasthan and an unidentified group had also burned down the costumes and jewellery of the film while they were shooting in Kolhapur. We wish Ranveer a speedy recovery!