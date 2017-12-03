Now, Monica Dogra wants Priyanka Chopra to stop singing!

Looks like the debate on whether actors should sing or not has opened up again. Recently, Vishal Dadlani and Monica Dogra, who are part of the music reality show Stage 3, made some unabashed and controversial confessions in the final episode. A source from the sets informs that Neha Dhupia, who appeared as a guest judge, played a rapid fire round in which she asked the two artistes about one actor-singer they feel should stop singing. While Vishal mentioned Sonakshi Sinha, Monica took Priyanka Chopra’s name, saying that she finds PC a terrific actor and would want to see her focus more on acting than singing. Wonder how these actresses will react to this!