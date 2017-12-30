Not only Saif Ali Khan or Kareena Kapoor Khan, baby Taimur also gets pictures clicked with his fan

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's little munchkin Taimur proves age is no bar to become a celebrity. After all Taimur Ali Khan has a huge fan following even before he turned one.

Baby Nawab has been breaking the internet with every new picture. His birthday and debut at the annual Kapoor Christmas lunch already declared him the star of the family. But we can never get enough of his cure pictures. Can we? Even when he is away from the paparazzi's prying eyes in Mumbai, holidaying abroad with parents Kareena and Saif, Netizens are going gaga over his adorable pictures.

The trio headed to Saifeena's favourite location in the world - Gstaad, Switzerland which is at its gorgeous best, covered in snow right now. We have already seen a family portrait of the trio enjoying in the snow. But that's not all! Now, we have a new picture of Taimur, which is being said to be clicked at the Amsterdam airport. An Indian air-hostess seems to be having a fangirl moment here as she got a picture clicked with baby Nawab.

Now with the New Year, 2018 just a days away, we can't wait to see more of Saifeena and their baby Taimur's holiday pictures.