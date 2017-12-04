Not just 'Teju', Kangana Ranaut to play an octogenarian in Shekhar Kapur's film as well?

At the launch of her ambitious venture Manikarnika in Varanasi a few months ago, Kangana Ranaut told us that she will make her directorial debut with a film called Teju, in which she is meant to play an 80-year-old woman. The curly-haired feisty actress also claimed that post the film, she won’t be acting in any more movies directed by outsiders and would sink her teeth into her own directorial venture. But, looks like Kangana has had a change of mind. She has signed a thriller opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, which goes on the floors next year and now, Shekhar Kapur has also announced that he’s writing a script for her. Kapur’s film will have her playing an 85-year-old woman. Well, that means that Kangs will play an octogenarian twice on screen. While it’s not known when Teju will begin, it is too much of a coincidence that at such a young age, and at almost the same juncture in her career, Kangana will play two 80-plus characters in two different films.