Not 'Bigg Boss 11', Shilpa Shinde sought relief in the CINTAA case for a film shoot?

Shilpa Shinde sought relief from a local court in the CINTAA case giving rise to speculation that she is likely to be a part of Bigg Boss. The actress, when contacted, confirmed the move saying she did it for her safety. She said, “I am going out of station for a film shooting and CINTAA is assuming that I am going to Bigg Boss.” Shilpa alleges that CINTAA has been trying hard to not allow her to work in the industry. “Nobody can take away my right to work as an actor. They want me to withdraw all cases I filed against them, but I am not going to.”

She does hint at an offer to be part of Bigg Boss. She says, “I plan to shoot the film start-to-finish. My decision on Bigg Boss is going back and forth.”