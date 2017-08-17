Not Akshay Kumar but Hrithik Roshan is in talks for the biopic on Bihar’s Math wizard

Bihar’s Math wizard Anand Kumar visited Hrithik Roshan at his home last week for the proposed biopic to be directed by Vikas Bahl. While he was there, he dropped in to meet Akshay Kumar who resides in the same building.

The dual visit began speculation on the matter of who will play Anand on screen: Hrithik or Akshay?

But Anand puts all speculation to rest, saying, “I had gone to meet Hrithikji for the role. Then I got to know Akshayji lives in the same building. I am a big admirer of the work he’s doing, so I decided to drop in to say a quick namaskaar to Akshayji. He was grace personified. There is nothing more to my brief meeting with him.” Hope that puts all speculation to rest.