No Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in Shotgun Shaadi

Sidharth Malhotra’s next film titled Shotgun Shaadi has been in the planning stage for some time now. While the actor has begun his prep for the movie and is maintaining a particular build for his part of a Bihari thug, his leading lady is yet to be finalised. Reportedly, Shraddha Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra were both offered the part. Even as the movie’s makers are yet to decide between the two actresses, recent rumours were rife about Fatima Sana Shaikh bagging the part.

However, an inside source avers, “It will be either Parineeti or Shraddha. Fatima isn’t even on the minds of the producer or the director.” Keep watching this space to know which of the two finally makes the cut.