No politics till 2019! Kamal Haasan to finish all work commitments before that

There is no question of a holiday or postponement once you declare you are in politics, says Kamal Haasan

The coming months will see Kamal Haasan facing killer schedules to clear the decks for his plunge into politics.

Says the actor-politician, “I need to complete all my film and television commitments before I get into active politics. Bigg Boss has reached the last lap. We are in the final week of its telecast. So the pace has gotten furious there. Then the post-production of my film Vishwaroopam 2 is also on. We’re now progressing with that at a brisk pace. Besides, the Tamil-Telugu-Hindi comedy Shabash Kundu, which got delayed because of my accident will be completed soon. We are into the preparation for a long schedule of that.”

So when do we hope to see him getting fully into politics? He replies, “I want to finish all my commitments by 2018 and keep 2019 free for public causes. Before I get into a life of social commitments, and that includes politics, I will have to finish my pending work in cinema. There is no question of a holiday or postponement once you declare you are in politics.”