No National Anthem before movie screenings?

While the Supreme Court hasn’t yet decided whether it should be mandatory to stand while the National Anthem plays in theatres, here’s what these celebs have to say on the matter.

Shaina NC

If for 30 seconds we all stand up and pay our respects to our country by listening attentively to the National Anthem, I fail to understand how this takes away from our freedom. We have the rest of the day to do whatever we like. Why should anyone object to devoting such a small fraction of their time to showing respect to one’s country?

Shatrughan Sinha

I love the idea of the collective gathering paying its respect to the National Anthem. But is there a need for nationalism to be imposed on us in this way? I don’t think making the Anthem compulsory at movie theatres serves the purpose of fostering national pride. If one doesn’t stand up, it doesn’t have to mean disrespect to the country. Likewise, just because everyone is compelled to stand up, it doesn’t mean they all have equal respect for the nation. Love for one’s country and pride for the anthem cannot be imposed. It comes naturally to all of us. Movie audiences are in a different frame of mind. They are casual, relaxed and in a ‘timepass’ mood.

Naseeruddin Shah

I have no idea why the audience should be feeling patriotic while watching a film like Golmaal!