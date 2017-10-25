No horror film for Kriti Sanon, here's why

Bipasha Basu who’s done a slew of films in the horror space, some which worked and some didn’t.

Kriti Sanon whose last film Bareilly Ki Barfi was a surprise hit at the box office, is willing to experiment with varied roles. But there’s one genre she feels she won’t fit in.

“I don’t think if I will ever do a horror film. Somehow, I don’t think I can fit in that space. I personally don’t even love watching horror films. So, I don’t know if I can do it, too.”

Also,not many actors have actually attempted doing films in this genre. It’s only Bipasha Basu who’s done a slew of films in the horror space, some which worked and some didn’t. There was also Huma Qureshi, Konkona Sen Sharma and Kalki Koechlin in Ek Thi Daayan. Now, Prachi Desai, too, is trying her hand at the genre with Kosha.