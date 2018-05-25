No father roles for Gulshan Grover

Even though he has acted in many films from the West, Gulshan Grover is said to have turned down several offers, apparently, because doesn’t want to play any role that would remind him of his relationship with his son Sanjay. He has brought him up alone as a single parent and though his son stays in the US, the actor speaks to him daily.

Incidentally, during the recent shoot for his Canadian film, The Flight, Gulshan got emotional. He plays a business tycooon who raises his son alone and wants him to inherit his business, while he has decided to become a musician.

Two sequences moved the veteran actor immensely. One was an argument between him and his reel son, whom he orders out at the end of their heated dialoguebaazi. Then an emotional Gulshan talks to the family’s pet dog about being a single parent and bringing up his son alone, when the canine refuses to eat from his hands after he has ousted his son from the house. While his co-actors and the crew present applauded his performance and long dialoguebaazi, Gulshan was so affected by it that he had tears in his eyes.