No bad blood between Govinda and Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon Thadani and Govinda have undoubtedly been one of the most loved jodis of the ’90s. But recently, there were reports claiming all’s not well between the Dulhe Raja co-stars. Now, the two have rubbished all such reports. Says a source, “Raveena and Govinda recently met up at the airport and everyone around could see how happy they were to see each other. They shared some fond memories of their times together.”