New Censor Board diktat: No cellphone numbers on screen without NOC

More musibat for our movie makers from the censor board. Though we can’t say this one is unfair. For many years now, the use of random cellphone numbers on screen has resulted in a situation of minor crisis with those owning the numbers mentioned on screen claiming harassment through nuisance calls. No longer so. If a film mentions a cellphone number, the filmmaker must provide a NOC. Says a source from the censor board, “You can no longer simply rattle off a cell number on screen. You must provide proof that the number belongs to someone known and that person has given his or her consent for the number to be used.”