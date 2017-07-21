Nepotism debate hits 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' trailer launch, here's what Anushka Sharma and Imtiaz Ali have to say

After 'nepotism rocks' jokes at IIFA being trolled, here's what celebs from non-filmy background have to say about it

The Nepotism debate is not getting over any time soon it seems. After Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan apologising for their jokes about it at IIFA 2017 stage, reporters also quizzed the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal at the trailer launch of their film in Mumbai.

Model turned actress Anushka Sharma, who made her debut with a Yash Raj Film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi said she has never experienced nepotism. The lady who has openly spoken about gender disparity in salary in the past, said, "I would say, been launched by banner like Yash Raj Films. With me or Ranveer Singh, they have always put talent before anything else. I don't think it was something I even thought of, quite honestly speaking, when I entered the industry. But at the same time I think sabke alag experience hote hain and all have to respect and value that and the same industry different people can be treated differently and that has to be respected and valued."

Imtiaz Ali joked about the hot topic when asked that why he doesn't make movies about stories from UP or Bihar or from his native place (Jharkhand) and said, "Dekhiye main bhai-bhatijawaad nahi karna Chahta hoon" and chuckled. On a serious note, the filmmaker added on behalf of his two stars and himself , "Hum teeno bahar se hain, agar hamare khilaaf koi nepotism hua hota toh hum yahan pe hote hi nahi. Main apne baare mein ye bahut confidence se keh sakta hoon ki agar main yahaan par hoon toh it's only because of the love and affection of the existing film industry at that time."

When BollywoodLife asked YRF's latest find, Anya SIngh about her experience on nepotism. She said, "I mean, I am nobody to really comment on nepotism but it is something that I feel exists in very industry but it's hyped in our industry. And I feel that today our audience is only accepting and encouraging 'talent'. So, through nepotism you do get a certain movie but you'll only stayand be here for the long run if you have the talent and skills."