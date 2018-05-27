Neither Ranbir Kapoor nor Shahid Kapoor has been finalised for Imtiaz Ali's next

Speculations about a possible collaboration between Imtiaz Ali and Shahid Kapoor have been doing the rounds for the longest time and fans have also been waiting to see the Jab We Met director-actor duo create the magic once again. However, nothing has been confirmed on that front yet. Buzz was that Imtiaz may in fact have Ranbir Kapoor on board for his next directorial but the spokesperson denied any such developments.

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has many stories in mind and is yet to zero in on the one he wants to make next, says spokesperson. In an official statement, the spokesperson said that since no story had been finalised by the filmmaker, there is obviously no question of casting any actor for it.

"Imtiaz has many stories in his mind and is yet to finalise the one that he wants to make next. So at this point there is no question of casting for it. We'd like to categorically state that no actor has been finalised for his next film as yet," said the statement.

"The official announcement will be made as and when we are ready," the spokesperson added. Imtiaz's last directorial venture was 2017 film Jab Harry Met Sejal, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in the leads.