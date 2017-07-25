Nawazuddin Siddique's 'An Ordinary life: A Memoir' will be out in October

The 43 year old actor took to twitter to share the release date of his memoir

As we eagerly wait to watch his transformation for each role, Nawazuddin Siddique's life story also promises to be equally gripping. The actor who was last seen in 'Munna Michael' will share his life's highs and lows in a book called 'An Ordinary life :A Memoir' co authored by one of the prominent journalists and writers Rituparna Chatterjee, the book will be out in October.

The actor shared the news on twitter -

The actor pens down the summary of his life's greatest moments and the challenges he faced on the road to stardom.The book is a window to his life - and starts from a small town Budhana in Muzaffarnagar,Uttar Pradesh. Born in a zamindari muslim family of Numberdars, no one imagined a farmer's son will grow up to be the National award winning actor.

From the highlighted phrase on the book's cover - The Incredible Life of the Drama King of India, highlights his journey from working at a chemist shop in Vadodara, to moving to Delhi seeking his passion for theatre and performing for National School of Drama.From having no work at all to doing small appearances in movies and his debut as a terrorist in Aamir Khan starrer Sarfarosh. The books will reveal a different side of him -the real life Nawazuddin Siddique talking about surviving his initial years living in a flat shared by four people,and conducting acting workshops to make a living.

With contrasting roles and fantastic performances seen in his last two films, Munna Michael and MOM ,we eagerly wait for the release of Baabumoshai Bandookbaaz on August 25