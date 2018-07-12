Nawabzaade Trailer: Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande's film is a laughter roller coaster ride, Watch

The promo songs of Nawabzaade which was released a few days back had the viewers shaking a leg on it too. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Athiya Shetty, the songs left quite an impact. And now, the makers of the film have finally launched the trailer of Nawabzaade which gives us glimpses of the laughter ride the film is going to be.

The trailer features Dance India Dance stars Raghav Juyal, Punit Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande in pivotal roles, along with Isha Rikhi in a significant role. What we understand from the trailer is that three best friends (Raghav, Punit, Dharmesh), fall for the same girl (Isha), and then brgins the hilarious journey of fun and laughter.

The rom-com is a high-end drama which advances to a point where the three friends are stuck in a trap because of the girl. However intense the situation may be, one thing that the film is definitely going to offer is some laughter medicine.

Don't believe us? Watch the trailer right here:

Remo D’Souza happens to be the co-producer of Nawabzaade. It is written by Pradeep Singh and produced by Lizelle Dsouza and Mayur K Barot. Nawabzaade is the directorial debut of Jayesh Pradhan, who has choreographed for quite a few Bollywood films.

The film is set to hit the screens on July 27 and will clash with Sanjay Dutt’s Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 at the box office.