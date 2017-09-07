Naseeruddin Shah hopes Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron is never remade, but if it does, he has ideas for it, too...

It’s been 34 years since Kundan Shah’s Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron released, but the cult classic remains one of Bollywood’s most-loved films of all times. Some of the most talented actors to grace the big screen, including Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Baswani, Om Puri, Pankaj Kapur, Satish Shah, Bhakti Barve, Satish Kaushik and Neena Gupta, were part of the cast. In fact, a lot of people, when asked which film they would like to see a remake or sequel of, mention the satirical drama.

‘Corruption level is higher’

Naseer, who played the photographer Vinod in the film, wishes that nobody remakes it. “It won’t be relevant today,” he reasons, “The corruption level is much higher. Now losing an athhani to a policeman is not a big deal, now you have to give him 100 bucks.”

So much has changed

The actor reveals that director Kundan (Shah) did try writing a script, but it didn’t work and then Ravi (Baswani) passed away, so that was the end of the story. “That script (of the original film) came straight from Kundan’s heart, out of his guts. Now, he is an ageing, complacent producer. I don’t think he feels that urge. That hunger at that time was something else. And in all of us. Now we’re all old and fat. Half of us are dead. Bharti, Om, Ravi...” he says.

A tough act to follow

What if another filmmaker attempts it? “Sure, I would encourage him, but it’s a tough act to follow. Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron just happened,” he avers.

Role call

Though it would be tough to see anyone reprising those iconic roles, Naseer says that there are some actors, who can attempt them. “Like this young man, Rajkummar Rao is fantastic. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Raaz and Manoj Bajpayee, who has not got his due. There are some superb actors, but you need a great script,” he signs off.