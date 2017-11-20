Nagarjuna Akkineni, Ram Gopal Varma to collaborate again; actor shares his look from the film

Ram Gopal Varma’s last cinematic outing, Sarkar 3 may have not fared well at the box-office but the director is all set to make a solid comeback and how. RGV is all set to collaborate with Nagarjuna Akkineni after a gap of 28 years for a yet-untitled film, which is said to be based on a cop. The film’s production began on November 20 at the Anapurna Studios, where the actor-director duo started their maiden collaboration, Shiva in 1989.

It came into light after Nagarjuna took to Twitter to share a few stills from the film and the news has certainly managed to create a stir in the film industry. In the shared images, the actor dons an intense and dark look with guns, money and chains which makes it appear like a crime-thriller.

“28 years ago a film called shiva changed my life and now again another film/what I’m feeling now is something I cannot describe! I only wish that life was so exciting every day #NagRGV4 (sic),” Nagarjuna wrote while sharing the pictures.

“Well Nag, it’s a cliche to say I will let my work speak ..But since I tend to over promise and under deliver, first time in my career I will shut up and let the film speak,” wrote RGV responding to Nagarjuna.

The film, which is tentatively called NagRGV4, the movie will be produced by Ram Gopal Varma and Sudheer Chandra under the R-Company banner.