Music stalwarts come together

When Bassist Gaurav Balani collaborates with some of the heavyweights of independent music for a single under his Inlab project, the result is a track that combines the best of sounds. Titled Say Your Prayers, the song is composed by Gaurav, best known for handling the bass duties for Indian rock band Parikrama (also for Shubha Mudgal and Aditi Singh Sharma among many others) and his bandmate Saurabh Chaudhry, who has also played guitars on the song.

Gaurav has also taken care of electronics parts of the track. Tuheen Chakravorty (Indian Ocean) on tabla appears halfway through and his duet with Euphoria drummer Vishal Mehra delivers quite the punch and brings together heavyweights of the independent music. Electronic grooves, clean riffs, drums and tabla make the track an interesting trip.