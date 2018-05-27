Munna Michael actress Nidhhi Agerwal turns heads at GQ Best Dressed event 2018

Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael , grabbed eyeballs at the GQ Best Dressed party on May 26. She surely made heads turn as she stepped out in black mesh seperates. The sheer skirt and sleeves made the outfit all the more edgy.

Nidhhi, who is o ne of the fittest actresses in Bollywood today, keeps giving her fans an insight into her life with her carefree gym looks. Her photo shoots are also a huge hit on the photo-sharing app. The girl next door who does not hail from the film industry has made it on her own and finds her roots in Banglore just like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.

One of the youngest actresses in the industry, Nidhhi has earned quite a fanbase in a short span of time gaining 1 million followers on Instagram. On the work front, Niddhi is currently shooting for her Telugu debut Savyasachi. The actress has also signed her next Bollywood venture with director Shree Narayan produced by KriArj Entertainment.