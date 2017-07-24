Mubarakan gets U/A certificate without any cuts

The CBFC has cleared Anees Bazmee’s Mubarakan with a ‘U/A’ certificate and no cuts. Says a source from the CBFC, “We saw no reason to delete a single shot or cut a single word. Director Aneez Bazmee shows how to be funny without being vulgar.” The CBFC, in fact, plans to recommend a special censor grading for clean wholesome family comedies to the Information & Broadcasting Ministry. “Normally, Bollywood comedies are filled with vulgar, double meanings and shots of women in provocative poses with their cleavage on display. Bazmee’s comedy films are a family affair. One can evoke laughter without referring to body parts and bodily functions,” the source says.

Praising the film’s clean content, the source added, “While viewing the film, we laughed a lot and didn’t once think anything required to be cut.”