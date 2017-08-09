Movie this week: Will Akshay Kumar's 'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' yield desired results at the ticket windows?

This Friday, August 11, Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is all set to hit the theatres. While last week's release, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Imtiaz Ali film Jab Harry Met Sejal failed to work wonders at the box office, all eyes are now set at the Akshay Kumar film.

As per a Box Office India report, Jab Harry Met Sejal has raked in a total of Rs 53.75 crore by the end of Tuesday. Going by the trend, reaching a figure of Rs 65 to 70 crore seems to be a distant dream for the film. In such a situation, trade pundits are placing their best bets on Mr. Dependable Akshay Kumar's film Toilet: EK Prem Katha.

Not only does the movie revolve around a socially relevant topic, it also has a beautiful love story weaved around it. The trailer of he film has also got quite an impressive response. While JHMS has a niche appeal with mostly the urban centres working for it, the aesthetics and back drop of Toilet: EK Prem Katha also appeals to the small towns and it's here that the film can emerge as a winner.

Will Toilet: Ek Prem Katha be able to bring the much needed respite to the industry? Watch this space...